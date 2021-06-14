The Nigerian military on Sunday, June 13, pleaded with Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists to seek forgiveness and reconciliation, saying soldiers and the masses were unhappy at the rate at which people are being killed.

According to People Gazette, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. A.A. Eyitayo made the call at a feast organized for journalists in Maiduguri.

Mr. Eyitayo, who is also the commander of Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, noted that the recent military onslaught against the insurgents dealt a decisive blow on the terrorists leaving their remnants in disarray.

He, however, pointed out that the Nigerian military was not happy about the bloody insurgency.

This, he said, would avail them (insurgents) the opportunity to enjoy rehabilitation and acquire skills to enable them to live a useful life in society.

The GOC lauded the contributions of the media in the counter-insurgency campaign and urged it to enlighten the insurgents to see the light and repent from their wasteful ventures.

“We are not here for bloodletting. Nobody is happy that people are dying.

“Some of them (insurgents) are listening to the media, so it is good for us to appeal to them through the media to shun violence, turn up to seek forgiveness and reconciliation,” Mr. Eyitayo explained.

According to him, the feast with journalists was to show appreciation of the media reportage of military operations in the state.

“For the past three months since I assumed duty in Maiduguri in this capacity, there has never been any bad report.

“This is to appreciate the media for positive reportage,” he said.

Mohammed Ibrahim, Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Borno, commended the GOC for carrying the media along and assured him of more support and cooperation.

Mr. Mohammed also lauded the military and other security agencies involved in the fight against insurgency for their sacrifices. He urged the military not to relent, adding that North-East residents were behind them.

