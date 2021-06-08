The construction of the ship began about 2 years ago and when commissioned will replace the first set of LSTs of the NN, NNS AMBE, and NNS OFIOM which have been decommissioned.

I’m a statement Monday in Abuja, the Navy said the introduction of the LST to the NN inventory will bolster NN sealift capability.

“Specifically, it would enhance the transportation of troops, military hardware, vehicles in the conduct of maritime security operations launched from the sea as well as supply of relief material during the period of national emergency. Furthermore, the vessel will serve as a critical component of naval power projection for enhanced maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and beyond.

“In its secondary role, the LST will play a critical role in the protection of maritime assets and preservation of law and order at sea, thus contributing significantly to the promotion of global maritime commerce, peace, and safety.