TB Joshua

Popular Nigerian Christian preacher Temitope Balogun Joshua has died, his church said in a statement on Sunday morning. TB Joshua died on Saturday, June 5, a few days to his 58th birthday. He was born on June 12, 1963.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will,” Synagogue Church of All Nations said. “His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

“The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family.”

There was no indication that the preacher was ill before his death.

He said on June 3 that it may be “easy” for him to celebrate his next birthday owing to the situation all over the world.

“As things stand, you may have realised it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances,” Joshua said in a Twitter post. “Some of the people who want to come are troubled by the situation all over the world. We see their fear and worry. I feel their pain; I feel their worry.”





