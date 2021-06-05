By Emmanuel Elebeke

Following the prompt suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria yesterday, Nigerian Twitter enthusiasts have refused to be gagged by the government decision as they have shifted to VPN option.

Vanguard investigation revealed that in less than 12 hours the ban was announced, Nigerian Twitter users started exploring possible options to keep their communication flow on thd social media platform afloat.

The term VPN means virtual private network which extends a private networka across a public network and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network.

Applications running across a VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.

It provides access to resources that may be inaccessible on the public network, and is typically used for telecommunications workers.

A VPN is created by establishing a virtual point-to-point connection through the use of dedicated circuits or with tunneling protocols over existing networks.

A VPN available from the public Internet can provide some of the benefits of a wide area network (WAN). From a user perspective, the resources available within the private network can be accessed remotely.

One of the Twitter users who spoke to Vanguard said, “I have shifted to VPN to access Twitter. They have actually suspended Twitter as I type now but with VPN, you can tweet.”

Another user, who deplored government’s decision in banning Twitter said, “they have done what they know but what they don’t know, they don’t know. In this era of emerging technology, there is only little government can do to control Information flow. I think they should know that Nigeria is part of the global community”.

For Twittter users who still wants to continue to tweet after the blocking, all they need to do is to download VPN then change their location to any other country, It will open instantly.

