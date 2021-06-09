.

Nigerians in Diaspora, under the aegis of Nigerians in Diaspora Network and Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, have endorsed Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi as their candidate for the 2023 Presidency.

The group made this known during a world press conference in Oberhausen, Germany as they also opened a campaign office to support the movement.

In a statement made available to vanguard Odijie Irabor, General Coordinator of the group said the group had jointly selected Bello following thorough research.

Irabor noted that the attention of the International Community was however caught on Bello following his achievements of fighting insecurity, youth and women inclusion in governance, education development among others.

“We embarked on a massive consultation with our people in diaspora through our various networks of social cultural organisations, political organisations, media, religious bodies and many.

“This lead to the constitution of a high-powered committee to carry out a search for a young, viable, formidable, energetic, vibrant and result oriented presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.”

He stated that committee selected Bello among other people for the following reasons:

“Clamour for a youth president; Nigerians are condemning the preponderance of over-aged candidates for the exalted position of presidency.

“In this current political dispensation, his Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello is known to be the youngest governor in Nigeria with the desired physical and mental capacity to meet the growing complexity and diversity in our political environment.

“High security index in Kogi state; The most important function of a responsible government is the provision of security for lives and property.

“Notwithstanding the total collapse of the security architecture in Nigeria, Kogi state under the leadership of his Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello has recorded a very stable security atmosphere across the state.

“It must be emphasized that the result did not come by chance, but it was a pay-off of the Governor’s security strategies and his all- inclusiveness governance approach

“Current developmental strides of His Excellency; our review of his achievements in terms of projects delivery was instrumental to our quest for him to run for the coming presidential election,” Irabor said.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the group, Mr Victor Ojeabulu said that there are about 10 million Nigerians in Diaspora calling on all Nigerians to support a youthful candidate.

Ojeabulu called on all the youths in Diaspora and all the youths in Nigeria to rise up and take up the challenge with the present situation facing the country.

Mrs Maria Agbondinwin said that from all they have seen, heard and gathered about Bello, Nigerians in Diaspora are sure that he is the right person to make Nigeria great again.

“Trusting and believing you, we know that as a youth you are dynamic, we know you can make a change and we are waiting for that change.

“We are standing by you and we know that you can make Nigeria great again”, Agbondinwin said.

