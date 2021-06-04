By Ozioruva Aliu

NIGERIANS in Italy yesterday described attempts by some citizens against efforts of the officials of the Nigeria Embassy towards a seamless procurement of International travelling passports as unpatriotic and sabotage aimed at disparaging officials of the Embassy.

But reacting to this development, the Welfare officer, National Union of Nigerians in Italy, NUNAI, Pastor Mike Oputteh said the said policy has been on since 2012 and that it was quoted out of context.

He aid the service when it started was to cater for the adminstrative cost for those who urgently needed the passport and not just for anybody who can pay. He said the service was targeted at those that actually need a “passport for urgent and important usage. It is not automatic even when the applicant is willing to pay” describing the allegation as baseless and “an outright mischief against the effort of the embassy staff and the Controller General of Immigration in ensuring that passport booklets are obtained with ease.”

He called on Nigerians in Italy to approach the embassy for proper clarification and understanding on the policies and program of the mission before making unsubstantiated and uninformed allegations in the social media.

QHe further appealed to the Control General of Immigration to consider sending a passport intervention team in addition to increasing the manpower of immigration staff.

