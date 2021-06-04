Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to the indefinite suspension of Twitter operations in the country.

Nigeria’s information and culture minister Lai Mohammed announced Twitter’s suspension in a statement by his media aide Segun Adeyemi.

The statement announcing Twitter’s ban was was also published on Twitter via Nigeria’s Ministry of Information and Culture’s handle.

The Nigerian government’s spokesman cited “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence” as the reason for the suspension.

Nigerians have taken to the platform to express their dismay on the government’s decision.

Banning @Twitter violates S. 22 & 39 of the 1999 Constitution. Twitter seems to be the only medium through which we hold the reckless regime of Buhari responsible. We will resist the attempts to ban Twitter in Nigeria.

— FESTUS OGUN (@mrfestusogun) June 4, 2021

Does President Buhari and the federal government know how much young Nigerians make on social media platforms like Twitter daily? Does Lai Mohammed know the number of jobs being sustained by Twitter in Nigeria 🇳🇬? What is wrong with these people?

— Dr. Dípò Awójídé, FHEA (@OgbeniDipo) June 4, 2021

If they want us to take this Twitter in Nigeria suspension serious, Buhari, Bashir, Femi Adesina, Lai Mohammed and the rest of the gang should first deactivate their account, then we will know that they mean business

— Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) June 4, 2021

The banning of Twitter in Nigeria will send a message to the tech ecosystem in Silicon Valley.

This might also affect the “friendly place to do business’ indices.

— ‘Tunde Omotoye (@TundeTASH) June 4, 2021

Let me understand;

So for removing a tweet that threatened genocide against a people, the Buhari’s govt decided to suspend the operations of @Twitter in Nigeria? So the President isn’t sorry about the unfortunate tweet?

— Henry Shield (@henryshield) June 4, 2021

If Nigerians don’t come out in millions and put a stop to all this madness in our society, we will only have ourselves to blame.

Banning Twitter in Nigeria should be a wake up call to everyone of us.

We can’t keep on living like slaves in our country in 2021.

Enough is Enough.

— OLUOMO OF DERBY 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 (@Oluomoofderby) June 4, 2021

As FG has suspended Twitter in Nigeria, The best thing is for Jack to remove verifications from all government officials and suspend all of them because they have been using twitter to make all their announcements since 😂😂.

This drama go sweet with Bigi Tropical and Kulikuli😁

— Salman👑 (@NotJustSalmanPR) June 4, 2021

Amnesty International condemns the Nigerian government’s suspension of Twitter @Twitter in #Nigeria🇳🇬 — a social media widely used by Nigerians to exercise their human rights, including their rights to freedom of expression and access to information. #TwitterBan

— Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) June 4, 2021

Twitter isn’t a govt owned app & Nigerians have the right to freedom of speech so it’s ridiculous the Federal Government is trying to suspend Twitter in Nigeria. FG quickly held a meeting cos of Twitter but can’t do the same to tackle terrorism in Nigeria? What a shameless govt.

— Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) June 4, 2021

If the Nigerian government have its way it’ll cutt out the tongue of every Nigerian. Just because Twitter allows equality for everyone, they are pained and want to suspend Twitter in Nigeria.?? Clowns

— OMO NAIJA 👑 (@Cele__Audu) June 4, 2021

Federal Government suspends Twitter in Nigeria. Now I see why Jack chose to place the Headquarter in Ghana instead of Nigeria, A country where the leaders don’t practice democracy?Jack successfully dodged a bullet.

— Shola (@thedopejayy) June 4, 2021

Hopefully, this isn’t my last tweet. #smile

— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 4, 2021

Twitter in Nigeria: What do you expect in a country that produced Interswitch, Flutterwave and Paystack to have a primitive mind like Lai Mohammed as the Minister of Information.

When Rwanda has Paula Ingabire, a 38 years old young woman as its Minister of ICT and Innovation. pic.twitter.com/DXRiedY2XW

— Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) June 4, 2021

They sent the military to protesters and we trended #EndSARS.

The President made a genocide tweet and twitter deleted it.

The Government got angry and went to suspend Twitter in Nigeria and we are already downloading VPNs.

Una too stubborn ffs 😂😂

— Nappy Blaze⚡ (@Nappyblaze) June 4, 2021

