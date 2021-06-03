NIMASA Office

In celebration of this year’s children’s day, Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh has urged students to show interest in the maritime sector and choose courses that are related to it.



Jimoh who stated this during his visit to Premier Academy School, Lugbe, Abuja, pointed out that there is an increase in the role of maritime in Nigeria’s economic diversification effort.



He said the current cabotage regime had opened up many opportunities in maritime for indigenous investors and professionals.



The DG announced the setting up of an endowment seat and scholarships for the best students from the school, willing to study maritime-related courses in tertiary institutions.



He said the agency was willing to train such students in Nigeria and abroad, adding that in pursuit of NIMASA’s mandate to build capacity in the maritime industry, it was necessary to let students know about careers in the sector.



He said: “From time to time, we do visit schools and, as you are aware, we have a number of tertiary institutions in the six geo-political zones we are funding in terms of maritime education.



“When it comes to capacity building it is very important to have a very good foundation from secondary schools before you go to a tertiary institution.” The agency then donated educational materials to the school as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Jimoh stressed the Federal Government’s resolve to ensure safety and security in the country’s waters, saying, “We are trying to get it right through the deep blue project that will be launched soon by President Muhammadu Buhari.



“We are now going out in full force to make sure we avert or stop this issue of maritime insecurity.”



