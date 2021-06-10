.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Director of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Thursday evening replied President Muhammadu Buhari, over his alleged description of Biafra as a dot in Nigeria.

Mazi Kanu, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, described Buhari interview in the Arise TV as pathetic.

According to Mazi Kanu, “In his pre-recorded AriseTV interview, the pathetic passing off as BUHARI described Biafra as a “dot within Nigeria”

“Well, hear this: The Earth is also a dot within the galaxy. But it is still as great a dot as BIAFRA shall soon be amongst the comity of nations.”

