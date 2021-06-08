Nigeria’s Information and Culture minister Lai Mohammed, has claimed that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, uses Twitter to “destabilize Nigeria.”

Mohammed made this known on Monday evening, June 7, during an interview with BBC News Africa.

While justifying the Federal Government’s Twitter ban, the minister stated that no separatist will be allowed to set the country on fire.

The Street Journal had reported last week that the federal government blocked Twitter after the microblogging platform removed a contentious civil war post by President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Mohammed had accused Twitter of using double standards by allowing Kanu’s posts to remain uncensored while cracking down on his principal.

He said, “The government has suspended indefinitely the operations of Twitter in Nigeria because of the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“The government also directed the regulatory agency which is the National Broadcasting Commission to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.

“The main reason for this is because of the persistent use of Twitter in particular for activities that are inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria.”

Mohammed added, “IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in particular, his platform of choice to destabilize the country is Twitter.

“Twitter is actually the platform of choice for the separatist leader who resides outside Nigeria but issues directives for his members to attack the symbols of authority such as policemen, soldiers, correctional centers, electoral offices and this has been done willfully and consistently without consequences using always the Twitter platform.”

Mohammed noted that the Attorney-General of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, would decide the prosecution of persons violating the Twitter ban.

Like this: Like Loading...