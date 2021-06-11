By Bashir Bello

KANO – The National Population Commission, NPC has on Friday debunked rumour making rounds on social media that the Commission included issues of religion, ethnicity and culture in the questionnaires administered to respondents where it conducted census pre-test.

Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra made this known during a press briefing on the first Pre test for next Population and Housing Census to clear the air on the rumours trending on social media.

Kwarra who was represented by the State Director in Kano, Alhaji Isma’il Dogo said the Commission had received information on the negatives postings about the Commission on Social media.

He described the rumour as false and untrue, saying it was fabricated to tarnish the image and the good work of the Commission.

The Chairman explained that the Commission had intensified the Enumeration Area Demarcation activity with 630 local Government Areas successfully demarcated.

According to him, “the Commission intends to complete the demarcation of all the 774 LGAs of the entire country in the next three months.

“The 2021 Census Pre-test was to assess Demographic and geographic changes that have occurred in the Enumeration Areas in 2016 – 2018 and their implications for census enumeration,” he said.

The Chairman further stated that “the first Pre-test exercise will take place in 222 Enumeration Areas in 112 LGA’s across the 36 States of the Federation and FCT that were demarcated during the 2016-2018 Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise.

“The Enumeration Area Demarcation will involve a total of 894 field functionaries which Comprises of 444 Enumerators, 37 supervisors, and 37 Monitors among others,” the Chairman, Kwarra however stated.

