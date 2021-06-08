[FILE] Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto). Photo: FACEBOOK/AMWAMMAKO

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, insisted that North is the brain behind the insecurity in the South East geo-political zone. Reacting to comments by the former Governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamakko, that Igbo leaders were behind insecurity in South East, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, described Wamakko’s comments as laughable, telling the ex-governor to first fix the crisis in the North before making any comment on the South East. Isiguzoro noted that Wamakko could not proffer solutions to the security challenges in the North, which the region allegedly incubated to oust former President Goodluck Jonathan and instal Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement read in part: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had cautioned Aliyu Wamakko over impulsive comments without any iota of truth, which is capable of inciting ethnic cleansing and turmoil in the country.

“The North is responsible for all the disaster in the South East, based on the earlier warning of the United States of America embassy in Abuja, that Northern bandits and killer herdsmen were changing positions to Southern Nigeria to wreak havoc and destabilise the zone.

“Northern elders are behind the chaos in Nigeria as a ploy to retain the Presidency in the North beyond 2023, as they did to Jonathan in 2015; so they exported violence to the South East to keep Igbo leaders busy with insecurity challenges and set traps for them (Igbo leaders) to fall in and get arrested.

“We are amazed at how someone who couldn’t remove a log in his eyes could see the speck of dust in the eyes of Ndigbo. It exposes the northern secrets of supporting bandits and Boko Haram for economic and political reasons. The silence of Igbo leaders is golden and will generate confusion in the camps of sponsors of terror in the South East.”





