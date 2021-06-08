A Coalition of Northern Groups has cautioned the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, against the killing of Northerners in the South-West

The organization said the warning became necessary following the comments credited to Adams that the killing of residents of Igangan town, Ibarapa in Oke-Ogun Area of Oyo State was a declaration of war on the South West by the North.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the group warned that any attack against Northerners in any part of the South for the only reason that they are Northerners living as minorities in other communities would not be acceptable.

Suleiman said the CNG found it ridiculous that Gani Adams who holds a high position in Yoruba land would still be unable to overcome his former militant tendencies and conform to the rules of decency required by his title.

“We find it outrageous for Adams to so readily attribute the attacks to the North whereas the actual attackers have not yet been officially identified. For Adams to just jump to such a conclusion that the attacks were carried out by the North and even call it a declaration of war speaks volumes of the mindset of the typical Southerner against the entire Northern region”, the CNG stated.

Suleiman described as contradictory that Adams who was quick to beat drums of war against the North was the same leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress that allegedly cheered recent attacks and killings of non-Yoruba residents of the same Igangan by Yoruba gangs under Sunday Ighoho which, the CNG claimed, was downplayed by the southern media,” the Punch reported.

