The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ilorin said it arrested three men for alleged theft of six cows and a motorcycle in the Gwanara area of the state. The command’s PRO, Mr Babawale Afolabi, said in a statement on Friday in Ilorin, that the arrest was made by the Agro Rangers Unit of the Command.

“A theft case of six cows was reported by a 58-year-old man of Biogberu Baruten L.G.A. at NSCDC, Gwanara Division on May, 26, against the suspects of Yere village and Woru Sika Sebo and Jobo Gurukonna of Gbongbonru village.

“Also, a case of robbery of a Bajaj motorcycle on May 17, 2021, was charged against the same suspects.

“The victim complained that information got to him that the suspect and his partners in crime had taken away six of his cows, five male and one female on May 18.

“He sought our assistance to arrest the suspect and his partners and eventually they were arrested,” Afolabi said.

He added that they all admitted that the allegation against them was true and they also confessed that they robbed an unknown victim of a motorcycle on May 18.

“After searching for the stolen cows by the vigilante for some days with the tips given by the suspect, it proved abortive and the vigilante was unable to recover the stolen cows.

“Investigation and findings of the Division revealed that the suspects stole the cows and claimed to have sold them in between Chinchinku village under Gwanara District and Paraku in the Republic of Benin.

“In the course of the robbery act, the suspect confessed that he shot into the air with his locally made gun.

“Two locally made guns were recovered from the two suspects by the Division and the stolen motorcycle was later recovered from Paraku in the Republic of Benin,” Afolabi said.

He noted that five cows were returned to the camp of the owner by unknown persons and the suspects agreed to pay for the remaining cow.

“This is together with the expenses incurred by the complainant and owner of the cows as requested by him amounting to N400, 000.

“And equally, the expenses incurred by the complainant of the Bajaj Motorcycle of the sum N48, 000,” Afolabi added.



