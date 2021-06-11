.

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Authorities of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria,Kaduna state have directed that the institution be closed immediately following an attack by bandits on the institution which left one student dead and about 8 other students and lecturers abducted.

In a memo to all the students and the entire Polytechnic Community on Friday ,signed by the Acting Registrar,Mahmud Aliyu Kwarba,all students were asked to vacate with the exception of IJMB students.

The memo reads. ” This is to inform all students and the entire Polytechnic Community that following the sad incidence of attack by Kidnappers that occurred last night which created serious tension amongst students,the management of the Polytechnic has suspended all academic activities indefinitely.”

“Students are to vacate the school premises immediately.However,IJMB students are excluded as their external examinations which is conducted by Ahmadu Bello University ,Zaria will commence on Tuesday 18th June,2021.”

Like this: Like Loading...