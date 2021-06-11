Nigeria’s number one lady golfer, Georgia Oboh, has started preparations for the forthcoming championships in Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

Oboh, who is Nigeria’s only woman in the Ladies European Tour (LET), is back in her Manchester base in the United Kingdom (UK), from where she will train for two weeks before the events in Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

Speaking on the teenage prodigy’s itinerary following a decent outing in her last event in France, Oboh’s manager/mother, Evelyn, said, “Georgia is home now for two weeks break, then she will leave for Czech Ladies Open in Prague and Big Green Egg Ladies in Amsterdam.

“Thanking God for safe travels and great improvements in her game; she played in the Jabra Ladies Classic at Evian in France with scores of 80, 72 to miss the cut by one shot.”

She revealed that Oboh’s game was improving appreciably, adding, however, that they were still working to put her on the right footing.

“She played really solid golf and the game is coming together after the change of equipment, but there’s still a lot of work to be done in the two weeks off,” she said. Oboh started the 2021 season with South Africa Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour (LET) series.



