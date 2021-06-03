…says she is a pillar to her husband’s success story

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, described the wife of the State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa as a solid pillar behind the success story of her husband, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu to felicitate with the First Lady of the State, Dame Edith Okowa, noted that she has brought joy to many homes over the years in Delta through her 05 Initiative.

He said; “On behalf of my family, Constituents, I want to congratulate Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa, the wife of the Governor on her birthday today. We give God the praise for her inspiring life. The Governor’s wife is a woman that has passion for her 05 initiative.

“With her drive, it is obvious that she is determined to achieve greater success with the 05 Initiative. She has been able to establish sickle cell centres all over the place and I want to applaud her for what she is doing in the lives of our people.

“Her presence is being felt across the state by our people. She has shown beyond every reasonable doubt that behind any successful man, there is a good wife, a caring woman and a good mother. She is a prayer warrior and has been so supportive to our Governor.

“It is obvious that a man cannot succeed without having a good wife behind him. I can tell you that the successes that her husband, the Governor has achieved today is as a result of the support from his wife. Once again, I want to wish her a happy birthday with sound health and long life”.

