An early morning attack on a station in Akwa Ibom State by hoodlums, who many suspect to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has left a police officer dead and several others injured.

The Sunday morning attack took place in Ini local government area of the state.

The Nation reports that the police launched a counterattack, leading to the death of one of the assailants, Imo John Udo, who is said to be an indigene of Ikot Edem Udo, in Essien Udim council area of the state.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that some persons may have lost their lives in the crossfire that ensued between the police and the hoodlums.

An eyewitness who spoke to the publication said the hoodlums invaded the area with motorcycles and opened fire on the police station, shooting sporadically.

It was gathered that the operation lasted few minutes as men of the Police Quick Intervention Unit (QIU) with their counterparts from Ikot Ekpene Area Command engaged the attackers in a gun duel.

Two motorcycles suspected to have been abandoned by the hoodlums were seen at the scene of the incident. As of the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, SP, is yet to react to this development.

