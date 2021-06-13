INEC

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) has promised to remain firm, fair, neutral and transparent in the forthcoming Council poll in the state.



A Commissioner of OGSIEC, Gbemi Onasanya, who made the promise during the screening of councillorship candidates from the Ogun West Senatorial District at the commission’s headquarters, in Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, charged the candidates to be of good behaviour before, during and after the election.



She revealed that the commission has given councillorship candidates, who have not been screened across the different political parties, the grace of time extension, till Tuesday June 15, 2021, in line with its resolve to be even-handed. “In view of the fact that some of the candidates across the different political parties could not swear to the oath, we have given them till next week. The exercise has been peaceful, smooth and orderly,” she said.



Commenting on the exercise, Emmanuel Adeboye from Ado-Odo/ Ota and Laide Atinuke from Yewa South, expressed satisfaction with the screening, promising to put all that was said to use in their quest to represent their people at the grassroots.



Meanwhile, the commission said in view of tomorrow’s public holiday, screening exercise for chairmanship candidates of all political parties would hold on Tuesday. OGSIEC’s Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Osibodu, who stated this in a statement, further disclosed that all chairmanship and vice chairmanship candidates should report at the commission’s headquarters from 10:00 am for the screening, as the exercise will close on Tuesday.



