International Water Association, Young Water Professionals (IWA-YWP) Nigeria in partnership with Barutren and Walk4water Denmark has donated a 5000-litre water reservoir and solar-powered borehole facility with a charging kiosk to residents of Orisada Eyo community in Ogun state.

The non-profit organisation’s chairman in Nigeria, Mrs Bibilore Omotosho, explained “The project has health implications for all and sundry. It is not everywhere you get clean water but as representative of Young Water Professionals, we made it possible for residents of Orisada Eyo, especially the people of this community to have unhindered access to clean water which goes a long way to ensuring improved health.”

Omotosho who is also the Principal Consultant at HSP, a water and sanitation company, stated that, “for sustainability in village like this, we have installed a solar panel to power the borehole and also built a charging kisok where resident can charge their phones and other light targets because of power problem.

ALSO READ: I remain unapologetic believer in devolving power to the people, says President Buhari

The Director and Founder Barutren, Mr Ihsan Barut, said “there are over 785 million people who do not have access to clean drinking water and we are proud to partner with IWA- YWP, Nigeria to do what we can to alleviate the global water crisis”.

However, the contractor engineer, Mr Lateef Kolade, noted; “So for this borehole we have gone so deep 90 meter to the water table and the evidence of that is that the water is tasteless, colorless, odourless and meets United Nations water purity standard and it will last”.

While expressing the community members’ appreciation, the Baale of Orisada Eyo, Chief Kehinde Hussein, said: “our youths are not lazy and IWA-YWP Nigeria has been a blessing to this community. We are grateful.”

A youth resident of the community claimed “the project will go a long way in alleviating the problems of water in the community and we will be appreciated forever.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...