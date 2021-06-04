The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, has felicitated with the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche on his birthday anniversary, describing him as a man of prayer; committed to humanitarian services.’

In the congratulatory message made available to journalists, the ace businessman was full of admiration for Enenche who, according to him, carries a special grace from God.’

“Dear Man of God, for me, your birthday reminds me of the day God decided to offer yet another special gift to humanity.

“Dr. Paul Enenche, I make bold to say that you have lived a life worthy of emulation, as not so many influential Nigerians have been seen committed to changing the lives of other Nigerians, the way you have done. To your credit are several bestselling books which have extensively changed the lives of many people

“As a practicing medical doctor before heeding to the clarion call to squarely face the kingdom business, your life has been an exemplary one in all facets.

“Through the living church you pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, you have continued to be that voice of hope in God that people bank on during their trying times and moment of discomfort. To wit, bringing the people closer to God has remained your golden watchword, since the church was established on November 10, 1996.

“When the foundation of the Glory Dome was laid on September 14, 2014, many doubting Thomases would have thought that the mega project would merely amount to building castles in the air, but a man of prayer and vision that you are remained steadfast in actualising the dream of an ultra-modern 100,000-seater auditorium, which is still the talk of the town, till today.

“Today, I celebrate the birth of a man of destiny who left the university as a medical doctor but heeded to God’s call to follow a pastoral path, where he is currently touching many lives positively, all around the world.

“Being known for humanitarian services, the Dunamis Church, under the pastoral calling of Dr. Enenche, continues to assist the government in the provision of infrastructure, while embarking on several philanthropic works geared towards poverty alleviation and a better life for many.

“Together with your amiable wife, Dr. Becky Enenche, you have been committed to raising pastors and leaders who would further advance kingdom businesses. You also launched into reaching millions of people all around the world through your inspiring and life-changing evangelistic telecasts.

“A core worshipper and lover of God blessed with his match for a wife, Dr. Becky Enenche, I salute the grace of God upon your life, knowing full well that it only takes a man of special grace to attain this height in life.

“On this special occasion of your 53rd birthday, it behoves me to join the rest of the body of Christ, all around the world, to wish you a prosperous birthday laced with all of God’s goodies for yourself and ministry. Happy birthday to you, sir,” Ogunsan said.

