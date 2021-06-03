…Igbo youths alert US govt, UK, UN, ICC over Buhari’s tweet…Alleges President threatening genocide in S-EastBy Anayo Okoli, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Levinus NwabughioguTHE Federal Government yesterday, reacted to the deletion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets by Twitter, saying that Twitter’s mission in Nigeria is “very suspect.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the First Lady’s Conference Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari after receiving briefing on Tuesday from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on the destruction of the commission’s facilities across the country, had in his reaction referenced the civil war and threatened to deal with the trouble makers.

The President had in a series of tweets on Tuesday via his verified Twitter handle @mbuhari boasted about the role he played alongside other Nigerian military officers in the Nigerian civil war of 1966-70, during which over three million Igbo civilians were killed, many of them rounded up and shot at close range or starved to death.

He tweeted: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us were in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war. We will treat them in the language they understand.”

Following several complaints, Twitter deleted the tweet, stating: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.

”When we determine that a tweet violated the Twitter rules, we require the violator to remove it before they can tweet again. We send an e mail notification to the violator identifying the tweets in violation and which policies have been violated,” Twitter stated yesterday.

But in his reaction, Nigeria”s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Mohammed, accused Twitter of double standard, wondering why the social media giant has conveniently ignored alleged inciting tweets by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his cohorts.

He accused Twitter of displaying the same biases it did during the ENDSARS protest where government and private properties were destroyed, looted and set on fire, describing it as human rights while it finds Buhari’s tweet offensive.

He said Twitter’s role is suspect and Nigeria will not be fooled.

According to him, “Twitter may have its own rules but it’s not the universal rule. If a President anywhere in the world feels very bad and concerned about a situation, he is free to express such views. Now, we should stop comparing apples with oranges. If an organisation is proscribed, it is different from any other which is not proscribed.

“Two, what kind of an organisation gives directives to its members to attack police stations, to kill policemen, to attack correctional centres, to kill warders and you are now saying that Mr. President does not have the right to express his dismay and anger about that?

“By whatever name, you can’t justify giving orders to kill policemen or to kill anybody you do not agree with.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Buhari receives Ayade in Aso Rock“You see, we are not going to be be fooled by anybody. We have a country to rule and we will do so to the best of our ability. Twitter’s mission in Nigeria citing those two examples is very suspect. What is their agenda?”

Asked why Sheik Gumi whose comments have been justifying Boko Haram actions has not been picked, the minister replied: “You are again mixing things. If an organisation is proscribed ab initio, that organization does not exist in that country. There are many Nigerians, for instance, who have been inciting people against government.

“What did Gumi say that is inciting that you are comparing him to Kanu? What we’re discussing is different. We’re discussing Twitter. If you want to ask any question about Gumi or any other person, go ahead but please, be objective.

“There are so many people who have been spewing hate against Mr. President, against this government. So, if you want to comment, be fair, don’t take a position which is not objective.

“If we were to pick up everybody today who have been abusing this administration, the detention centres will be filled up and you will be the first person also to talk about lack of tolerance, lack of rule of law.”

Ohanaeze, ADF tackle Buhari over threat to deal with Igbo youths

Following the above development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari over his threat to deal with Igbo youths who are agitating for freedom, tasking the President to show Igbo people love not war threat, adding that Igbo land would never be destroyed twice.

Also, elite Igbo group, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, has expressed shock and disappointment over the President’s threat, saying “it sounds like a message of collective annihilation,”

ADF said it was disappointed at the speed with which the President rushed to threaten the people of the South East and wondered why he did not talk that way when Fulani herdsmen killed hundreds of people in the South East and other parts of Nigeria.

ADF cautioned the President to stop his policy of ethnic profiling in order to save the southeast from genocide.

Similarly, the Engr. Chidi Ibeh led Ohanaeze Ndigbo urged President Buhari to quickly rescind the threats and apologize to Ndigbo.

In a statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group said: “Mr. President should tender an unreserved apology to Ndigbo for trying to remind them what they went through in the war.

“We are using this channel to remind President Buhari that the earlier warnings of USA Embassy in Abuja that killer herdsmen and Northern bandits were heading south to destabilize the region was not investigated or disputed by his government.

“The recent provocative onslaught against the southeast could be part of the plan as earlier warned by the US Embassy.

“We are solidly behind the Southeast Governors in these tribulations and difficulties to restore peace and stability in the region.

“President Buhari should schedule to meet with Igbo governors and leaders including youths to dialogue instead of threatening to destroy them and the region”.

The group argued that the federal government honoured the Yoruba nation through MKO Abiola by the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day to heal the psyche and wounds of the past and Southeast should be honoured on June 12 Democracy Day through Presidential pardon and amnesty for all Biafra agitators for the country to move on peacefully.

“We will not like to be threatened with the genocide of 30 months of Biafra War again “.

ADF, through its spokesman, Chief Abia Onyike said: “First and foremost, ADF condemns the killings, violence and destructions in the South East and we have always called on the security agents to unravel the mystery behind the violence.

“They should fish out the criminals and let them face the law. But I am personally disappointed at the speed with which President Buhari rushed to threaten the people of the South East.

“It sounds like a message of collective annihilation. Why did he not talk like this when Fulani herdsmen killed hundreds of people in the South East and other parts of Nigeria.

“He should stop his policy of ethnic profiling in order to save us from genocide.

“There are people who believe that the violence in the South East was imported by mercenaries from outside the zone in order to create an alibi for the military invasion of Igbo land.

“That must be a very wicked plot. Buhari should summon a national conference to restructure/reconstitute Nigeria along the lines of genuine federalism and fiscal federalism.

“We need autonomy for the regions or federating units.

“Calling out security agencies to invade Igboland and kill people on the streets is not the solution to the current crisis in Nigeria”.

Igbo youths alert US govt, UK, UN, ICC over Buhari’s tweet

Also speaking yesterday, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, expressed concern over President Buhari’s threat against those he said wanted to destroy his government.

Ohanaeze Youths said the President was preparing the ground for another genocidal attack on Ndigbo by security forces.

To this end, the group has alerted the United Nations, the United States of America, the International Criminal Court, ICC, UK, and other international organizations, informing them of the threat.

In a statement by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the OYC said that the President had pushed Ndigbo to the walls.

“We write to alert the international community on another planned genocidal action against Ndigbo. This is sadly coming few days after Ndigbo held a memorial in honour of over 5 million lives wasted, including children, during the civil war.

“We are more concerned that this is coming from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is quite sad that while the same Buhari presidency is busy romancing with Boko Haram and other bandits in the North, it has in another stroke threatened massacre of Ndigbo simply for agitating to have their own country.

“What Buhari did was to boastfully remind us how he participated in the 1967 genocide, with a threat to repeat the onslaught.

“We are, therefore, alerting the United Nations, the United States of America, the International Criminal Court, ICC, UK, and other international organizations of this looming genocide in Igboland, as Mr. President has given the security agencies license to wipe our people out as can be deduced from his recent statement.

“Already, several innocent Igbo youths have been murdered by security forces under the watch of Buhari, under the guise of hunting ESN, yet his government is still looking for more blood.

“It is thus imperative that we send this SOS message to the international community as Buhari’s hatred for Ndigbo has now reached extreme level,” the statement stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...