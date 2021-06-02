By Bose Adelaja

Commercial motorcyclists on Wednesday, took to the streets of Odogunyan, Ikorodu, along Ikorodu/Sagamu Road in protest after two of their colleagues, four passengers and two commuters were crushed to death by a truck.

The incident reportedly occured at in the morning, near a popular hotel, when the truck which was journeying from Ikorodu was said to have suffered break failure, veered off its lane and crossed to the other side of the road thereby crushing the commercial motorcycles which were journeying from Odogunyan at that time.

Both motorcyclists were said to be conveying two passengers each when the incident happened.

It was gathered that apart from the motorcyclists, two commuters were reportedly crushed to death by the truck.

Eye witnesses’ account said one of the victims died on the way to the hospital.

The incident was said to have sparked protests at about 1.30pm, as some colleagues of the late motorcyclists rushed to the scene to protest the deaths.

They were said to have prevented access to and fro the axis for hours until the intervention of Policemen from Sagamu Road.

The truck driver and motor boy were said to have escaped the scene to avoid being arrested.

The protest was the second within a week on Ikorodu Sagamu Road as some transporters protested the death of a commercial tricyclist, wife, a commercial motorcyclist and passenger who were crushed to death by a truck at Okegbegun area of Ikorodu.

Vanguard News Nigeria