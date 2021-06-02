[FILES] Rochas Okorocha. Photo/TWITTER/IAMJOEZY/REALROCHAS

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and his in-law, Uche Nwosu, have called for thorough investigation into the assassination of Ahmed Gulak, the former political aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, in the state. Gunmen killed Gulak on his way to the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri on Sunday. Condoling with the Gulak family yesterday, Okorocha urged leaders to guard their utterances in anything they do.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, the Imo West All Progressives Congress (APC) senator, described the death as unfortunate and disheartening.

The statement read in part: “Senator Okorocha regretted that politics has in recent times, been allowed to eat deep into the fabric of the nation’s life, so much that when certain situations like the death of Gulak arise, leaders would foot-drag over what they should have ordinarily done or said, because of the needless political colourations some leaders have chosen to give every incident.

“Okorocha called for unmitigated investigation to unravel the motive or circumstances surrounding the killing of Gulak, adding that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) should take over the investigation to ensure that a thorough job is done.”

SIMILARLY, Nwosu, an APC chieftain and former governorship candidate in Imo State, condemned the murder, describing it as barbaric.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Nwadike Chikezie, the APC chieftain observed that the issue of insecurity in Imo was becoming worrisome.

He called on the IGP to stop at noting in ensuring that the security situation in the country was brought to normalcy.

“I was shocked by the news of the gruesome murder of Ahmed Gulak in Owerri. It is highly condemnable. The level of insecurity in Imo is worrisome and all stakeholders should come together to find a lasting solution to the security crisis,” he said, warning that “politicising the security situation in the state will only compound the situation.” Nwosu also commiserated with the family of the deceased, praying God to give them the strength to bear the loss.





