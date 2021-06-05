Ifeanyi Okowa.NationalNewsNigeriaPatrick Ukah

Okowa Appoints Ukah As SSG

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, appointed Chief Patrick Ukah as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Ukah is the immediate past commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in the state.

The appointment of Ukah, one-time commissioner for Information, was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko.

The statement said the new SSG and nine others recently appointed by the governor as Chief Economic Adviser, Political Advisers and Special Advisers would be sworn in on Monday, June 7, at Government House, Asaba.

