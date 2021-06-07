The representative of Delta State Governor, and Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor (middle) displaying the “Ambassador of the Senate Award” given to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa by The Senate Press Corps at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja. With him are Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika (left) and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mr Nelson Egware ( right). Monday.Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, was on Monday conferred with “Ambassador of the Senate Award” by The Senate Press Corps of the National Assembly. .

Receiving the award, Okowa, who was represented at the ceremony by Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ochor Ochor, said he was delighted to be honoured with the award.

He stated that the award would encourage him to do more for the people of Delta in the remaining two years of his administration as Governor.



He thanked the Senate Press Corps for the honour and called on journalists in the country to intensify efforts at preserving the nations hard earned democracy.

Chairman of the occasion and President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan, who was also honoured with an award, commended the Senate Press Corps for effective reporting of parliamentary proceedings.

He promised to commence training of members of the corps, and announced that he would institute award for journalists in parliamentary reporting.

On Constitutional amendment, Lawan said that the Senate under him, would continue to do what was right for Nigerians and called for consensus on the various amendments being sought.

“Let’s build consensus on issues we feel strongly about. It is when we build a consensus on contentious issues that it will be easier for the Senate to amend the Constitution.

“We are committed to partnering the Executive arm of government to work hard to turn around the current trend of insecurity in Nigeria,” Lawan said.

Chairman of the Senate Press Corps, James Itodo, while welcoming dignitaries to the event said, Governor Okowa was recognised for the award because he stood very tall among his peers in terms of development across Delta and enhancement of welfare of citizens through series of poverty eradicating empowerment programmes

Governors Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Hope Uzodinma of Imo were also honoured at the event.

