By Festus Ahon

SINCE the creation of Delta Central senatorial district, the people of the area have not had a qualitative and rewarding representation in the Red Chamber as they currently have in Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate.

Virtually every community in the senatorial district are feeling the impact of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who was elected into the Senate in 2015, has proved himself to be a true voice of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, compared to what the people had from the inception of Senatorial District till he came on board in 2015.

He influenced the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Orogun, Defence Space School, Orogun, 45 transformers in Delta Central, 700 stands of street lights in Delta Central, renovation/rehabilitation of a good number of Secondary Schools across the Senatorial district.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has also influenced the repair/rehabilitation of failed portions of Warri-Abraka road, furnishing of selected Primary and Secondary Schools in Ughelli North and Ughelli South Local Government Areas, furnishing of selected Primary and Secondary Schools in Ethiope East and Ethiope West Local Government’s Areas, furnishing of selected Primary and Secondary Schools in Okpe and Uvwie Local Government Areas and furnishing of selected Primary and Secondary Schools in Udu and Sapele Local Government Areas.

As part of his effort to alleviate the sufferings of his people, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege also gave Motorcycles to some of his constituents in Ethiope East and Ughelli North, while some constituents got Tricycles in Uvwie and Ughelli South Local Government Areas. He also gave out Grinding Machines to constituents in Ughelli North.

Also to his credit are the construction of 50,000 Gallons Braithwaite Steel Tank with Solar Powered Water Supply Scheme completed with Pipeline Network in Oghara-Eki, Ethiope West; construction of 50,000 Gallons Braithwaite Steel Tank with Solar Powered Water Supply Scheme completed with Pipeline Network in Adeje, Okpe Local Government Areas.

Few days ago, he attracted the construction of a Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, distribution substation in Orogun.

Omo-Agege who spoke during the ground breaking ceremony of the construction of the substation, expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the project for the community and it’s environs.

He held that the groundbreaking ceremony “signposts the near end of energy crisis and energy poverty that we have witnessed in this clime with it’s negative impact on the livelihood of the people and the economy of the area, saying he had no doubt that the establishment of the substation would promote research and development of the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun.

While noting that the Buhari administration was currently making significant efforts aimed at reducing the energy deficit “that have over the years impacted negatively on economic development and public health”, he said “the objective has been to ensure that the number of people who use modern energy should increase to reduce social costs and to increase social benefits.

“The establishment of this power substation is one of the several initiatives of this administration aimed at addressing the energy poverty in our nation.

“Earlier, we have leveraged on the vision of this administration in this sector to provide transformers for several communities in our senatorial district to improve the energy availability and supply in their areas.

“We have already provided solar powered streetlights across most communities in Delta Central. We are looking forward to doing more once the implementation of the 2021 budget begins.”

Emphasizing that substations play a critical role in power industry, Omo-Agege noted that “Substations support the transmission grid in moving power from generation sources to customers load, while electrical utilities use them for system protection, switching capabilities and more importantly, voltage transformations.

“It is thus my hope that the construction of the power substation will boost access to energy in the region and consequently bring about enhanced economic activities and poverty reduction through enhanced income, health, education and improved environment”.

He called on the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, to make good use of the facility when completed to boost power supply to the communities, urging the Disco to ensure that meters are provided for individual customers.

Like this: Like Loading...