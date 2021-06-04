Ondo State chapter of the APC has expelled Jumoke Anifowoshe-Ajasin, daughter of the first Executive Governor of the State, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, over anti-party activities.

The party also expelled another stalwart, Nathaniel Adojutelegan, also over anti-party activities.

Alex Kalejaye, state’s Publicity Secretary of the party, told a news conference in Akure on Friday that the decision, taken on Thursday, followed the outcome of a fact-finding committee set up by the party’s state executive committee.

“This resolution is being communicated to the national secretariat of the party as we speak,’’ Kalejaye said.

Adekunle-Ajasin contested the party’s governorship ticket in 2016 and in 2020, but lost and headed to the courts.

Adojutelegan contested for the same ticket in 2020, but also lost to Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

“Adekunle-Ajasin has consistently exhibited disregard for the party since she lost the party’s ticket in 2016.

“We do not object to our members going to court, but you must explore all internal mechanisms of the party.

“The state’s executive wing of the party has said that it will not encourage nomadic politicians despite that it is ready and willing to accommodate politicians from other parties,’’ Kalejaiye said.

He explained that the party at the ward levels had earlier recommended the suspension of the duo, noting that the state executives on Thursday ratified and approved the suspension, having found them culpable of the allegations.

It went further to expel the duo, Kalejaiye explained.

“In January, leaders of the party in Igboroko 1, Ward 2, Owo Local Council Area, outlined some anti-party activities against Mrs Jumoke Anifowoshe-Ajasin.

“The party at the ward level suspended her after investigating the allegations and communicated same to the state secretariat which endorsed the suspension.

“We also received series of allegations of anti-party activities against Mr Nathaniel Adojutelegan, from leaders in Arigidi, Ward 1 in Akoko Northwest Local Council Area that he should be suspended,’’ he said.

The publicity secretary said that as a lawful and responsible organisation, the State Working Committee deliberated on the allegations and set up a fact-finding committee in line with Article 21 of the party’s Constitution.

He said the committee dug into the allegations and came up with the recommendation to expel the duo.

Kalejaiye said the suspension of both politicians at the ward level and their expulsion at the state level were not borne out of malice but premised on the investigated allegations.

He noted that the duo had been good leaders of the party who had contributed immensely to the party in the past before the new turn of events.

He stressed that the resolution was the outcome of a process, having found out that the duo did not have regards for the party.

“The party exhausted all internal mechanisms to warn them to no avail before coming up with the resolution,’’ he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

