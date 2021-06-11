Akeredolu. Photo: TWITTER/ONDOSTATEAPC

Gov justifies edifice on structural defects Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has flayed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the construction of a new Governor’s Lodge pegged at N2 billion, saying it is at the expense of workers’ salaries.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr. Fatai Adams, who also decried the alarming spate of insecurity in the nation, spoke at a media parley in Akure, yesterday, saying it is an elephant project.

He said the present administration should have deployed the N2 billion earmarked for the Lodge for the payment of backlogs of unpaid salaries and emoluments of the state workers.

“This is not only ridiculous but the surest evidence that the governor has completely lost direction. Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, Akeredolu’s predecessor, built a very befitting Government House in 2013, a few years before Akeredolu assumed the reins of government.

“To spend N2 billion of tax-payers money on another Governor’s Lodge at this time is the height of callousness and wastefulness.

“Has the one built by Dr. Mimiko in 2013 become so uninhabitable that a new one is inevitable in this perilous time?”

Meanwhile, Akeredolu had justified the new construction on the outcome of the assessment on the current lodge, revealing that it has series of infrastructural defects.

But Adams argued that “if a society is not fully informed of the atrocious and pernicious nature of the party in government, the people may always be cajoled or beguiled through a well-oiled and orchestrated propaganda machinery into believing that the government is working in the interest of the people.”

“We wish to assure the people of Ondo State that the good times they once savoured under the PDP administration are almost here again. We shall not give up or be overwhelmed by the suffering and hopelessness foisted on us by the APC government because we can see light at the end of the tunnel.”



