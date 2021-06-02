By Dayo Johnson, Akure A fish seller, Dorcas Ajayi alleged to be hiding from members of a task force in Akure, Ondo state for owing them the sum of N1000 has met her death untimely alongside two others.

Vanguard gathered that the two other women, also fish sellers were killed when the building which they were also hiding suddenly collapsed on them. The deceased were said to be hiding from a task force of the Fish Sellers Association of Nigeria.

Reasons, why the other two deceased evaded the task force, remains unknown. It was gathered that the victims were unaware that the building was defective and the owners had employed some workers to pull it down.

The workers were said to be at the site working when it suddenly crashed on the women.

Speaking on the ugly incident, Dorcas’s husband who gave his name as Ajayi said the goods of his wife would have been seized if she did not hide them in the building.

Ajayi said he was working in his farm when he was called that something has happened to his wife.

“I was on the farm when I was called that something has happened to his wife. I found my wife’s corpse and took the body to the mortuary.

“They sold a form for her at the rate of N2000 and she paid N1000. They chased her to pay the balance N1000 and she went to hide her goods under that building. It was that place that the building collapsed on them.

Her son, Segun, described the death as a pathetic situation.

He blamed the workers carrying out demolition of the building for the death of his mother.

Meanwhile, the death of the three fish women prompted other fish sellers to protested to the Ondo Governor’s office.

The protesters demanded immediate disbandment of the Fish Sellers Association for inflicting hardship on them instead of solving their problems.

They claimed that the deceased was barred from buying her fish from any cold room in Akure because she was yet to pay her the balance N1000 fee for purchase of registration form .

One of the protesters, who identified herself as Mrs Blessing Johnson, said the actions of the union’s leadership had become unbearable to the members of the union.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who addressed the protesters through his Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, said the state government would investigate the incident.

He assured them that government would get to the root of the matter.

Akeredolu has consequently ordered the temporary suspension of all activities of the leadership of the Fish sellers union the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria