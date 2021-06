Agege, Pen Cinema Flyover Bridge. Photo: TWITTER/JIDESANWOOLU

A commercial bus on Saturday collided with an articulated truck carrying a container, claiming the life of an unidentified male and causing multiple accidents around Pen Cinema, Agege area of Lagos State. Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General (DG), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the accident happened in the early hours of Saturday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that two articulated trucks, a commercial bus and a car were recovered from the scene.

“The accident recorded a casualty that was taken to an unknown hospital before the arrival of the agency’s responders.

“A fatality was also reported and the dead handed over to the State Environmental Monitoring Unit, SEHMU,

“Upon the arrival of the agency’s officials at the scene at 03:00hrs this morning, it was observed that a commercial bus ran into a 40-feet container truck.

“This resulted in multiple accidents involving two 40-feet container trucks, one car and a commercial bus,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the driver of one of the trucks was rescued and taken to an unknown hospital by bystanders prior to the arrival of the first responders.

“The responders met one fatality, an unidentified male adult whose remains were taken away by SEHMU officials.

“All the affected vehicles have been recovered, towed off and handed over to Police Officers from Agege Police Station,” the director-general said.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that further investigation is ongoing and the result will be revealed.

In a related development, LASEMA also recovered a burnt car at Falomo, an area in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The situation report, according to LASEMA Head of Public Affairs, Mr Nosa Okunbor, said that the burnt car was causing obstruction along the axis.

“However, the swift response of the agency’s tow vehicle was engaged to evacuate the impediment off the road”.

“With the recovery came immediate relief to all road users, as normalcy was restored,” Okunbor said.



