Residents of Oruku community in Nkanu East Local Council of Enugu State were, yesterday, thrown into confusion, as gunmen launched a fresh attack in the area. One person was killed while others were injured.

The person killed was identified as the Chairman of Aguikpa Neighbourhood Watch, Mr. Okechukwu Ogbodo while Donatus Ani was also shot on the leg.

The attack came two days after military personnel were deployed to the area, following the last December’s attack that claimed the life of the traditional ruler of Oruku, Igwe Emmanuel Mba.

Chairman of Oruku Caretaker Committee, Chief Linus Nwatu and other residents reported the case at the State Criminal Investigation Department of Enugu State Police Command.

A resident, who did not want his name mentioned, told The Guardian: “We thought another war had started. There were sporadic shootings and we didn’t understand what was happening until we came out of our houses. We saw two persons in the pool of their own blood. Mr. Okechukwu Nwatu of Aguikpa was already dead while Donatus Ani was bleeding profusely on his leg. He was immediately rushed to Enugu for treatment…”

Ogbodo was among those who submitted Memorandum at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to investigate and ascertain remote and immediate causes of the crisis in the area.

Residents said further hostility in the community would have been averted had the state government implemented the recommendations of the Justice Harold Eya-led Judicial Commission, which submitted its report in April.

They urged the government to sanction those responsible for the killings and arsons in the area.

Efforts to speak with the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe on the incident proved abortive, as he did not pick his calls.





