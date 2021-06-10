By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal, on Thursday, conferred chieftaincy titles on eminient Nigerians and foreign nationals for contributing to the economic development of Nigeria, Lagos and Iruland in in particular.

Among those conferred with the titles were: the wife of Dr Bukola Saraki, a former Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki as the Erelu Bobajiro or Iruland; founder of Choice International Group; Chief Diana Chen; Managing Director of VAVA Group,Ambassador Michael Tawadrous; and his wife, Magy, three foreign nationals and 9 other eminent Nigerians, held at the Oniru’s Palace, Iru-Victoria Island area of Lagos.

Other personalities conferred include: the former Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Alhaji Mutiu Are, Cheif Adeyemi ; Managing Director of Mego Foods and Beverages Nigeria Limited; Magy Eskander Tawadrous; Ogunbanlmbi Lateef Abisogun, Taiwo Olatunji, Alhaja Muyibat Giwa, Prince Kabiru Fadare Oniru, Mrs Olarenwaju.

Also, dignitaries at the colourful event, at the week-long activities marking the first anniversary of the monarch, were: Dr. Bukola Saraki; the immediate past governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulFatahi Ahmed; Senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District and former Governor of the State. Alhaji Shaaba Lafiaji, former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Olusegun Osoba; former Minister of Youths and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu Gambari, represented by Prince Yusuf Gambari ; former Minister of Defence(State), Senator Musliu Obanikoro; former senator representing, Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, among others.

The monarch said that his kingdom would continue to honour eminent diplomats, foreign and local investors, who positively contribute to the growth of Iruland in spite of the economic situation in the country.

He said that one of the objectives of his developmental agenda for Iruland was to ensure that the kingdom evolved into a sustainable city with a special breed of truly resilient people.

Oniru said that his vision, titled: “Let’s Grow Iruland Together, (LEGIT)” was an idea conceived to change the narrative of the kingdom, adding that he was happy that the vision which was a clarion call to all and sundry to work with him in order to grow into one of the most sustainable and desirable communities in Lagos, has yielded many positive results and also maintain its alignment with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Lagos State government.

According to Oniru: “This is the beginning. We will strive to ensure that we collectively develop Iru Land. We have come up with a vision: Let’s Grow Iru Land Together which is LEGILT. I believe all my honourary chiefs will collectively support me to redevelop and regenerate Iru Crwon Land. I know you are capable, you have the wherewithal; I know you can financially do that. Even your contacts alone should be able you do that.

“The essence of this programme is to honour you all and we are not going to stop at that. Whoever is deserving of any honour will be honoured.

“Iru Land is the financial capital of Lagos arguably. If Iru Land is the financial capital of Lagos and Lagos is the financial capital of Nigeria, then invariably, Iru is the financial capital of Nigeria,

“That is the premius and I want to assure the sons and daughters of Iru Land that I will continue to make myself accessible, I will continue to be humble and I will continue to advise so that collectively, we will get to that promise land.”

