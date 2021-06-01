The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said Nigeria has all the resources at its disposal to overcome the current security challenges facing the country, by supporting forensic experts in providing the evidence needed to prosecute crime.

Onu stated this when he received the president and members of the executive council of the Chartered Institute of Computer Forensics of Nigeria in his office in Abuja.

According to him, the application of cybersecurity would go a long way in reducing malpractices and fraud in government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), and the Organised Private Sectors (OPS) in the country.

“Nigerians wants transparency in governance to eliminate all fraud in all government activities and in the private sector, which will help to reduce crime in the country,” Onu stated

He added that more forensic experts were needed to help in providing evidence for prosecuting crimes, adding that in the near future, Nigeria can also be assisting other countries in the same area.

Earlier, the president/chairman of Chartered Computer Forensics Institute of Nigeria Prof. Peter Olayiwola informed the Minister that the essence of their visit is to get the Ministry’s support for the quick passage of the chartered computer forensics bill.





