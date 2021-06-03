[FILES] Nigeria’s forward Paul Onuachu. PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

Super Eagles’ camp experienced a new impetus yesterday when team captain, Ahmed Musa and Europe’s rave of the moment, Paul Onuachu, arrived in the team’s Hilton Garden Inn Wiener Neustadt Osterreich, Austria lodge. Nigeria is preparing for back-to-back international friendlies against Cameroon today and Tuesday.

Yesterday’s arrivals brought the number of players in camp to 20, giving the Gernot Rohr-led technical crew the opportunity to plot their strategies for the games, which satellite television broadcasters, DStv and GOtv, have assured they would broadcast live to Nigerians.

Looking forward to successful matches against Cameroun, Rohr said the quality of players available for selection has given him the chance to try new tricks with the team, adding that the match against the Lions will help him assess and evaluate the new players could bring to the group.

He said, “This test match, you see many players are not here, and it’s an opportunity for us to try new players, to see new faces and have the chance to show something.” The coach also said he would use the games to prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

“It is always important to prepare well for the World Cup. It is the last opportunity now to do something to prepare well for our World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.”

Apart from Musa and Onuachu, other players in camp are goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and John Noble; defenders William Ekong, Valentine Ozornwafor, Chidozie Awaziem and Jamilu Collins; midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Abdullahi Shehu, Abraham Marcus and Samson Tijani and; forwards Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Anayo Iwuala, Terem Moffi and Peter Olayinka.



Today’s clash with Cameroun will be the first in two years between the teams. Nigeria has had the upper hand in recent clashes, winning two out of the last three meetings.

Before then, Cameroun had the better of Nigeria in their three clashes in the final games of the African Nations Cup in 1984, 1988 and 2000.



The match will kick off by 8.30 p.m. Nigeria time.



