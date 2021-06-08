The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has stated that no conditions have been given yet for the lifting of the ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

This is according to a statement from the minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and issued on Monday titled: “Clarification of comments by the honourable minister of foreign affairs at his meeting with envoys.”

The statement was signed by Ferdinand Nwonye, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and reads,

“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to misleading reports by several media outlets published today, Monday, 7th June 2021, in which the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama was misquoted as giving conditions for lifting the twitter suspension.

“The Honourable Minister after a meeting with some Heads of Diplomatic Missions resident in Nigeria was quoted to have said that ‘Twitter’s operations in Nigeria will be restored only if the platform can be used responsibly’.

“This statement by the Honourable Minister has been quoted out of context. Contrary to the publications, the Honourable Minister was speaking generally about the responsibilities that go with freedom of speech, stating that platforms that have the power to instantly disseminate information among billions of people have the added responsibility to exercise that power responsibly.

“The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the Honourable Minister did not give any conditions regarding lifting the Twitter suspension.”

Like this: Like Loading...