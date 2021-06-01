By Ozioruva Aliu FORMER Edo State governor, Mr Adams Oshiomhole and All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo State governorship candidate in the September 19, 2020 poll, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, have congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

Oshiomhole in a letter to Obaseki by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, said: “Congratulations on your victory at the Supreme Court, which has effectively laid to rest all matters arising from the last election.

“As I had repeatedly reminded you during our several meetings, our relationship has through the years developed beyond being friends to being brothers of different parents. Whatever happened is unfortunate and I believe God has a reason for everything.

"I have put all behind me and moved on. As I have consistently advised, please be magnanimous in victory. You are the governor of all Edo people regardless of political leanings."

Ize-Iyamu in a letter to the governor, said: “Last Friday’s judgment of the Supreme Court, puts an end to the series of litigations we had over last year’s governorship election.

“For the records, Your Excellency, your supporters had instituted 13 different pre-election cases against my deputy and I, all seeking to disqualify us from participating in the election. On our part, the APC had only one case against Your Excellency and your party.

“We also deliberately did not go to the Elections Tribunal, not because we did not have issues but because we felt it was better to allow you to face the job at hand, more so as our party at the national level had congratulated you.

“We are happy that all these cases have come to an end. Now that it is all over, please accept my congratulations.

“Having said that, I want to appeal to you to kindly consider the pertinent issues of the 14 constituencies, including the two in your local government— Oredo— and the two in your deputy’s local government—Etsako West— that are present without representation at the Edo State Assembly. Though the matter is in court, you are in a vantage position to consider an out-of-court settlement of the issue, in the overall interest of our state.

“Your Excellency, for us in the APC, as the opposition party in the state, we must ensure that your government always does the right thing.”

