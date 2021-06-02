By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola has approved the reversal of Teachers’ Establishment and Pension Office (TEPO) to its original name, Teaching Service Commission.

According to a statement signed by the Ministry of Education’s Coordinating Director, Kehinde Olaniyan stated that the reversal takes immediate effect.

Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola had created replaced Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) with TEPO to oversee the recruitment, welfare, and pension administration of teachers in the state.

Aregbesola created an office for TEPO in the three senatorial districts headed by Tutor Generals/Permanent Secretaries to oversee the office as a form of decentralization.

However, the statement said the reversion became imperative as a continuation of the policy and institutional reform of the administration in the education sector.

The statement reads, "In continuation of the Policy and Institutional Reform on-going in the Education Sector of the State, His Excellency Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, the Governor of the State of Osun has approved that Teachers Establishment and Pensions Office (TEPO) reverts to its constitutional and Original Name of Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and the reversion takes immediate effect".

Oyetola had reversed other educational policies of the previous administration including the single school uniform, school names, and the reversal 4-5-3-4 to 6-3-3-4 policy.

