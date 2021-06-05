The air ambulance handed over by the outgoing NEMA DG.

• Thanks Staff, Management For Support The outgoing Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (retd.), has finally handed over the Agency’s Air Ambulance to the new DG Ahmed Mustapha Habib. The Air Ambulance had undergone extensive repairs and now operational.

In his valedictory note, Muhammed thanked the staff and management for their total support during his tenure, adding, “I forever cherish the moments we shared, working 24/7 to bring succour to the distressed. For sure, it will be strange feeling to wake up and realise there’s no long meetings through the nights and weekends, but I will quickly adjust and make good use of what I learned here.”

He continued: “Remember, you are all Nigerians willing to serve our country with all our hearts and minds. I am asking you to hold fast to that faith. Please, do not do injustice to yourselves; be your brothers keeper’s and together you will take NEMA to greater heights,” he charged.

According to the outgoing DG, “The year 2020 was a very significant year as the world was ravaged by the Novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic. This led to a complete global lockdown of activities.

“Nigeria was not exempted from the negative impact of this pandemic. Amidst this global crisis, the nation was not spared from other devastating incidents ranging from flooding, fire, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, road accidents, pipeline/gas explosions, herders/farmers clashes, communal clashes, cattle rustling, building collapse, the disruptive EndSARS protests etc.

Notwithstanding all these challenges, he said, “NEMA collaborated with research institutions (Centres for Disaster Risk Management and Development Studies CDRM&DS) and partnered with Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to carry out public awareness campaigns against the spread of COVID-19.”

According to Muhammed, in collaboration with UN-Spider and NARSDA, NEMA produced flood maps for efficient response. Advocacy visits were made to the 36 States of the Federation and the Disaster Response Units (DRUs) of the Armed forces, on flood preparedness, mitigation and response.

“As a strategic national Agency dealing with national man-made or natural disruptions, NEMA ensured that requisite assistance was given to persons affected by spiraling armed banditry, fire and rainstorm/windstorm devastations to ameliorate their sufferings,” he said.

A fortnight ago, NEMA inducted comprehensive Disaster Risk Reduction equipment for search and rescue donated by the Japanese Government. These include nine units of rescue vehicles with rescue equipment, four units of mobile water purifier systems with vehicles.

Experts from Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan have trained NEMA officials on the usage of these specialised vehicles. The mobile water purifier systems were duly deployed during recent flood disasters for provision of drinking water to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).



