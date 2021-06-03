ODD / ODD NEWS

Owner of lost dog offers house as reward for pet’s return

A notice for a lost dog has prompted a wave of volunteers to join in the search on Chinese social media, after the dog owner promised in the post to give a house as a reward for returning the pet.

A post that has been circulating online showed that the Corgi went missing on Friday in Beijing’s Fengtai district. The dog owner, surnamed Xu, said that the reward would be a Beijing-registered house, as her whole family “has a deep affection with the dog.”

“I would like to give a house in Xishanjia, Fengtai district, to whoever sends back the dog in return. This is a firm promise,” Xu said, highlighting the comment in the post, along with her contact details.

The post soon sparked a heated discussion among netizens.”I’m already on my way,” some joked.

The residential property office confirmed to the media that the missing dog case was real, but they were not clear about the gift of the house.

A staffer said the house mentioned in the advertisement was not a general commercial property, and that certain restrictions were involved.

“The house cannot be given to anyone casually as the property, nor can be easily transferred,” he said.

