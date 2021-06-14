Ozigbo

Agbasimelo emerges LP candidate for Anambra guber Immediate past President and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hilton, Valentine Ozigbo, has canvassed a new constitution to replace the one in use, purportedly cobbled together in 1999 by the military to usher in a democratic government.

He also called for radical changes in the leadership recruitment process of the country, even as he lamented the many tragedies of Nigeria’s history and “inexcusable missed opportunities.”

This is as the first candidate, in the person of Mr. Obiora Agbasimelo, has emerged for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

Ozigbo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the election, however, congratulated Nigerians that participated in the country’s 21st Democracy Day.

The business tycoon stated, yesterday, that “the country is going through a period of uncertainty and turbulence,” stressing that it required urgent intervention to save its democracy and set it back on the path to peace.

He stated: “Nigeria is a country that tells a story of enormous promise and unimaginable tragedy all at once. While we can boast of numerous bright spots, the most being our tremendous human talent and capital, we also have tales of inexcusable missed opportunities.

“It is a settled fact that a significant part of the dysfunction in Nigeria is a direct consequence of failed leadership. Since everything rises and falls on leadership, as John Maxwell preaches, it is, therefore, crucial that we look into the leadership recruitment process. The system of government matters just as much as the process through which our leaders emerge.”

On the flaws of the 1999 Constitution, Ozigbo reiterated the call for a review, saying: “This is a perfect time for the country to reset its destiny by creating a new constitution that is inclusive and dynamic.”

WITH an overwhelming voice vote by delegates drawn from 21 council areas of Anambra, a young banker, Agbasimelo, emerged the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the November 6 election.

Agbasimelo, therefore, became the first aspirant to pick the governorship ticket of any political party in the election.

A visibly elated Agbasimelo told a crowd of party faithful at the event in Nnewi at the weekend that his emergence was the will of God.

He said: “I am so humbled and overwhelmed by your massive support, and I sincerely express my heartfelt gratitude to all the delegates for their confidence in me. You have spoken loudly and eloquently with your votes.”



Like this: Like Loading...