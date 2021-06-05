P.Priime

For Peace Aderogba Oredope, popularly known as P.Priime, age truly is nothing but a number. At the age of 15, the singer was already making music for leading Nigerian artistes including Zlatan and Fireboy. Music is like blood through his veins; it fills up his nostrils like oxygen, he breathes and lives music. It’s hardly three years from that time and the gifted teenager has blossomed into one of the torchbearers of Nigerian trending Afrobeats pop culture. Within just a few years, he has amassed a rich catalogue of music credits.

P.Priime’s Midas touch is felt in songs such as Like I Do off Fireboy’s magnum opus, Laughter, Tears, Goosebumps, Gelato by DJ Cuppy, Egungun by Zlatan and veteran indigenous singer Obesere etc. Perhaps, his biggest accomplishment is influencing the sound of YBNL rapper, Olamide with his record of producing seven out of 12 songs in his latest album, Carpe Diem.

“Age means nothing to me,” he notes, adding, “If anything, I feel privileged and I feel like the universe has put me on a pedestal. As a result of that, I’m the voice for the next generation. I’m well brought up and very disciplined, which makes quite easy for me. I am very much in touch with older people whom I have around me. Their rich counsel help to keep me in check.”

P.Priime’s music trajectory is heavily influenced from his background growing up in a music inclined family where everyone was a chorister. Born March 28, 2002, Peace Aderogba Oredope attended Nuga Paul Schools, Oke-Afa, which is within proximity of Ejigbo area of Lagos where he was raised.

From his early age, he picked up rudimentary skills of playing music about five instruments such as piano, drums, guitar, saxophone and trumpet. This exposure was the right pivot that he needed to blossom into one of Nigeria’s most sought-after record producers.

He recalls, “I played a wide variety of musical instruments and genre while in the church choir; that made music sort of easy for me because, I already had more than the basic knowledge needed for music production. My parents were all about me going to school, but at the time I was supposed to go, I didn’t get admission because I was too young. Instead of being idle, I went into graphics designing and somehow ended with music production after a while. It came natural due to my background. They support me full on right now as it’s quite obvious I’m making waves with it,” he said.

An alumnus of Sarz Academy, the eponymous mentorship platform run by the brain behind Wizkid’s success, P.Priime already has a unique awareness and direction about his own sound. He explained: “I’m all about limitless and timeless music. Music is the most beautiful thing in the world; I love music so much and I channel in all that love I have for it into all my productions. When you hear my music, I want you to experience the most spiritual and unreal vibrations resonating throughout your body and mind.”

As symbol of inspiration for young talents, perhaps younger ones can draw a lesson or two from the gifted beat maker.

“Get yourself a good lawyer and keep yourself informed,” he counseled, adding, “It is not enough to have a good lawyer alone. I would advise any music creator like me to also stay informed, ask question and seek clarifications. We must pay more than a passing interest in our own craft like people in other professions do. I think this is a basic requirement.”

The Ogun State native enjoys an enviable bond with his manager who is a Law graduate and revered industry plug, Jumie Cake. Underlining the importance of his own team, he gave some credit to his manager, saying, “With her, work is so easy and it makes my career sail. Most of the artists I’ve worked with have been through her and that’s something I hold dear.”

Giving a sneak-peak into his plans, the singer reveals, “I don’t want to be limited to being a beat maker. I do a lot more than that; I write, sing, direct live music and many other things. Besides, being a beat maker is me bringing the dreams of an artiste to life and I’d like for them to do the same to me.”

To showcase his range, he reveals plans to release an EP. “I am thinking of releasing my own music; it’s more expressive because there’s a limit to things you can do on other people’s song.”

He added, “Getting international credits and recognitions naturally is something every creative person should aspire to. It is the dream of any producer to create music for international acts. My dream collaborators are Jon Bellion, Rihanna, Major Lazer, Skrillex and Hillsongs. Essentially, this is because their approach to music speaks to me.”

Like this: Like Loading...