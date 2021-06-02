A suspected human parts dealer identified as Mutius Abdul-Rasheed has been arrested by operatives of the Oyo State Security Network popularly referred to as Amotekun.

According to Inside Oyo, the 40-year-old when interrogated said he is part of a syndicate that exhumes the corpse of deceased persons and sells their vital organs to prospective buyers.

Abdul-Rasheed who was paraded with some of the human parts said; ”We only exhume bodies that are known to us because we must know the dead person when he or she was alive.

”We must also know his or her name as well as the mother’s name.

”Knowing the mother’s name of the dead person that we want to sell the body parts attracts extra cost from those that buy the human parts from us.”

Commandant of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col Olayinka Olayanju (retd), while parading the suspect, said that he was investigated for some months before he was apprehended.

The commandant, however, disclosed that items recovered from the suspect include guns, charms, decaying body parts, a motorcycle, and a car.

Olayanju said that other members of the gang are at large, adding that the gang operated in the Lagelu area of Ibadan before the suspect was apprehended.

Olayanju also said unnamed individuals have been “mounting pressure on him to release the suspect, but he assured that the suspect would be handed over to the police for further investigation.