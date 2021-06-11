Nwobu dismisses court ruling

Independent Leaders Forum (ILF) has called for calm over the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which on Wednesday returned Ejike Oguebego as the chairman of the party in Anambra State.

This is just as Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, who had been functioning as chairman of the party before the latest ruling, dismissed the judgment as political coup. ILF is a pressure group in the PDP.

In a statement issued in Enugu yesterday, Secretary of ILF, Frank Molokwu, asked party faithful to remain calm until the party receives the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment.

He said: “It is rather unfortunate that these individuals have continued to exhibit same antics against the party, as they have done for 18 years, without exhausting the internal party mechanism on conflict resolution. We, therefore, consider this latest judgment as an affront and threat to the growth of the younger politicians and progress of the party in the state.”

He expressed his group’s intention to appeal the ruling.

HOWEVER, Anambra PDP has said there is no cause for alarm as its executive team is still intact and operational.

Nwobu dismissed the ruling that set aside the judgment of Justice D. Musa, describing it as a coup d’état in a political space. He recalled that Justice Musa had declared the Anambra PDP caretaker committee led by Chukwudi Umeaba as null and void, having been constituted in breach of the extant provisions of the party.



