By Dirisu Yakubu, AbujaNational chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said being in opposition does not rob the party of its enviable position as the continent’s biggest political platform, by a mile.

The chairman made the remark, Wednesday, at the inauguration of the party’s e-registration committee at the Wadata Plaza, Abuja, headquarters of the PDP.

Secondus said despite being the ruling party in the past six years, the All Progressive Congress, APC does not command the kind of numerical strength the PDP has across the country.

He said said “When we say that PDP is the largest party in the continent, we are not grandstanding but stating the obvious. There is no nook and cranny of this country that you won’t find PDP members.

“In 2019 general election, the PDP was the only political party that fielded candidates in all the positions: Presidency, Governorship, Senate and House of Representatives and in all the 36 States’ Houses of Assembly.

ALSO READ: Anambra: INEC publishes official election notice

“Even in states where we are not in power, our members still outnumber even the ruling party in such states.

“We are the only party since inception in 1998 that has been consistent in name, motto, manifestos and logo”

The party chairman said the party is leveraging on its size and contemporary realities to digitalize its membership base.

“Reports we get across the country show that many more Nigerians want to belong to this party and this program will provide them such opportunity”, he added.

He told the chairman of the committee and governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and the vice chairman, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State that “in appointing you as the Chairman of this project, the party took into consideration your background and your love for data and record keeping.”

He continued: “We have absolute confidence that you and your team will deliver in this assignment that is expected to update the data base of our party across the country.

“Membership registration into our party is a continuous programme; what we are embarking on is to digitalize it for proper analysis of issues.

“The place of women and youths in our party cannot be over emphasized and this programme is going to help toward proper planning in our party.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: JUSUN suspends 2-month old strike action

“Your Excellencies, leaders of our party, before I inaugurate this August body, may I use this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari and his APC party to immediately unban the micro blogging site Twitter and stop limiting Nigerians from expressing themselves”

Gov. Obaseki shortly after the inauguration of the committee promised to reach out to PDP members across the nation.

“It is very worthy that our party being a big party has decided to digitalized membership and position the party to take over in 2023,” he stated.

Members of the committee include, the national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, Agbo Emmanuel, Prof. Wale Oladipo, Sani Kutigi, Cyril Maduabum, Hon. Austin Opara while the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd) will serve as secretary.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...