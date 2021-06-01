PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus PHOTO: Twitter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the European Union (EU) to engage the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure quick passage of the Electoral Act amendment bill.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, made the call in a statement by his Media Aide, Ike Abonyi on Tuesday in Abuja.

Secondus was quoted as making the call while receiving the EU team of evaluators led by Prof. Adele Juniad and Prof Victor Adetula in his office in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said that without the passage of the electoral Act that would enable direct transmission of results from the polling units, as observed in 2020 Edo gubernatorial election, 2023 general elections might be difficult to handle.

“You must find a way to sanction INEC or any agency that receives support from you but not playing by the rules,” Secondus said.

The PDP National Chairman urged the EU officials to engage INEC in ensuring that the right things were done.

He urged EU to review its support and partnership programmes with Nigeria with a view to strengthening the operations of democracy in the country.

Secondus also suggested that the EU in evaluating its performance in Nigeria’s democratic journey should also consider reviewing its sanction policies for governments and democratic institutions that were not playing by the rules.

“If European Union has put in about 100 million euros supporting democratic institutions like INWC in Nigeria, it should ensure that they play by the rules,” Secondus said.

Earlier, the Political Adviser of the EU in Nigeria, Osaro Odemwingie, while introducing the team revealed that the body had expended over 100 million euros in supporting the country’s democracy through the INEC.

Odemwingie said the Evaluation Team came to rub minds and get the position of PDP on activities of the Electoral Commission and other institutions of democracy.





