The youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Oru-East Local government area of Imo State, Kenneth Amukamara, has been killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Monday night, May 31.

Punch reports that the hoodlums stormed Kenneth’s house, killed him, and also burnt his house, and damaged the vehicles of his brother, who is said to be a retired soldier.

Confirming the incident, the PDP state youth leader, Greg Nwadike, in a statement released, said that apart from killing Kenneth, the assailants also set the deceased’s house on fire.

The statement in part reads: “Finally confirming the assassination of the PDP LGA Youth Leader for Oru-East LGA, Imo State, Kenneth Amukamara. He was assassinated on Monday night at his home in Awo-Omamma by assailants and his house was said to have been set ablaze.

”Sketchy information available says two other members of his family were also killed. I had variously cautioned Imo youths to stay away from trouble and be safe. May his soul rest in peace.”

A journalist identified as Don Uba, who spoke on the killing of the youth leader, said residents of the area were in panic.

Uba said, “The Peoples Democratic Party youth leader in the Oru-East LGA, Kenneth Amukamara, was assassinated in his country home.

“Information had it that his elder brother was targeted too for assassination, but he was able to escape as he is a retired military officer. Kenneth’s house and vehicles were not spared as they were set ablaze and vandalized.”