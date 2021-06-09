Coming a week after the federal government banned the operations of Twitter in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, received a made-in-Nigeria android phone at the State House in Abuja.

Buhari received the phone when he met with the Minister of Trade and Investment at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

A Facebook post by the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, read, “President Buhari receives a ‘Made in Nigeria’ android phone from the Minister of Trade and Investment earlier this morning shortly before the commencement of this week’s Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja.

“Are you ready to start using Made in Nigeria phones?”

See more photos below

Like this: Like Loading...