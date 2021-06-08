Following the brutal massacre of about a dozen residents of Igangan community in Oyo State, South-West Nigeria, popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho and his supporters have stormed the area for an assessment.

It would be recalled that the suspected Fulani herdsmen were said to have invaded the community at about 12:40 am in the early hours of Sunday, murdering the innocent residents who were fast asleep.

Following the attacks, there were several concerns regarding Mr Igboho’s silence on the development.

The Street Journal understands that with the presence of Mr Igboho in Igangan, the dust raised on Monday about his late visit to the community will settle.

