Following the federal government’s ban on Twitter, President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal assistant on new and digital media, Bashir Ahmad has signed up on Koo App.

Koo App is an Indian-owned alternative to Twitter.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had on the 4th of June, 2021, announced the government’s decision to suspend the activities of the microblogging platform in Nigeria.

